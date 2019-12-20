20 Most Surprising SA Hip Hop Facts

There are many developments in SA Hip Hop that will Suprise it not shock some people. Below is a compilation of 20 Surprising SA Hip Hop Random Facts

1. AKA is the second SA artist after Kabelo to have his own sneaker.

2.Khuli Chana’s Ichu was initially supposed to feature okMalumkoolkat and not Cassper Nyovest

3.“Pitch Black Afro lost his tooth at the Ellis Park stampede during the Soweto Derby in 2001.”

4.Morafe’s Towdee Mac recorded a diss track targeting Stogie T which was never released

5.Khuli Chana was put onto Cassper Nyovest’s Music by AKA

6.AKA and Cassper Nyovest used to be cool around the time AKA was recording Levels

7.Cassper Nyovest is the first African to Fill Up The Dome and FNB Stadium without any international act

8.Cassper Nyovest’s 4 albums have all gone platinum

9.Nasty C is the biggest SA rapper of the past 4 years according to Apple Music

10.Nasty C’s SMA is the most watched SA Hip Hop Video Of All Time

11.Rick Rick is from a Royal family

12.Kwesta initially wanted to feature Wale on another song but Wale chose spirit instead

13. Nasty C is the most streamed SA Rapper on Spotify in 2019

14. Sho Madjozi is the Most Streamed South African Female Hip Hop Artist in South Africa

International

13.“Get ya Freak On” almost didn’t make my album. My album was completed but I said

14.@Timbaland we need one more joint & we ended up doing GET YA FREAK On & it became the 1st single off the album

15.The “Maybach music” tag is by an Australian girl who was living in NY. It was actually 2 girls and if you listen to the longer version that went “what is it? Maybach music” you can hear the “wot” accent.

16.For every $1000 in music sold the average musician will make $23.40

17.For over 40 years, each Grammy has be made by hand in the small town of Ridgeway in the mountains of Colorado by one man – John Billings – and a team of 3 assistants.

18.Majority of the songs on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill are about her toxic relationship with Wyclef Jean. —- Wyclef was married while he was having an affair with Lauryn and as a way to get her to stop being in love with him, he introduced her to Rohan Marley.

19.Michael Jackson wanted ‘The Thong Song’ but it missed his deadline submission, so producer Tim Kelley gave it to @OfficialSisQo

20. Chaka Khan allowed Kanye to sample her voice on Through the Wire because his story of surviving the car crash tugged at her heartstrings but she hates the song. She says if she had known he was going to speed up her vocals she would have said HELL NO.

21. Timbaland did the drums for “Ayo Technology” with a pencil and a paper cup